Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 300 air targets

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a new Russian attack on the night of July 28. Thus, 311 enemy air targets were neutralized.

Results of air defense combat operations on the night of July 28

From 7:30 p.m. on July 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with the 331st air attack vehicle (324 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles and 3 aeroballistic missiles):

324 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

4 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region — Russia.

3 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — Russia.

The main direction of the attack is Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare systems of 311 enemy air attack vehicles:

309 attack UAVs;

2 X-101 cruise missiles.

Hits of 2 missiles of various types and 15 strike UAVs were recorded in 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) in several locations. The X-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets!