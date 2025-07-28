Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 300 air targets
Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 300 air targets

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a new Russian attack on the night of July 28. Thus, 311 enemy air targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Air Force successfully repelled a Russian attack on July 28, neutralizing 311 air targets, including attack drones and cruise missiles.
  • The Russian attack involved 324 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles, and 3 aeroballistic missiles from different directions, targeting the Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region.
  • Air defense combat operations involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Results of air defense combat operations on the night of July 28

From 7:30 p.m. on July 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with the 331st air attack vehicle (324 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles and 3 aeroballistic missiles):

  • 324 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

  • 4 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region — Russia.

  • 3 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — Russia.

The main direction of the attack is Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region!

Air Force Report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare systems of 311 enemy air attack vehicles:

  • 309 attack UAVs;

  • 2 X-101 cruise missiles.

Hits of 2 missiles of various types and 15 strike UAVs were recorded in 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) in several locations. The X-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets!

