Air defense forces neutralized 200 missiles and drones during new Russian attack

During the night of July 25 and 26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 235 air attack vehicles. What is important to understand is that we are talking about 208 UAVs and 27 missiles of various types. The air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 200 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

208 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, Gvardiyskoe — TOT of Crimea;

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, Yeysk and the Crimean Autonomous Republic;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Yeysk, Voronezh, Rostov regions);

7 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region, the Russian Federation and the Zaporizhia region).

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the new enemy strike is the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare of 200 enemy air attack vehicles:

183 attack UAVs;

17 missiles of different types.