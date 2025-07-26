Air defense forces neutralized 200 missiles and drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces neutralized 200 missiles and drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Читати українською

During the night of July 25 and 26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 235 air attack vehicles. What is important to understand is that we are talking about 208 UAVs and 27 missiles of various types. The air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 200 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units were utilized to counter the threat effectively.
  • Preliminary data shows that air defense systems successfully shot down or suppressed electronic warfare of 200 enemy air attack vehicles, including 183 attack UAVs and 17 missiles.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

  • 208 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, Gvardiyskoe — TOT of Crimea;

  • 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, Yeysk and the Crimean Autonomous Republic;

  • 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Yeysk, Voronezh, Rostov regions);

  • 7 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region, the Russian Federation and the Zaporizhia region).

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the new enemy strike is the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare of 200 enemy air attack vehicles:

  • 183 attack UAVs;

  • 17 missiles of different types.

It is also indicated that 10 missiles and 25 strike UAVs were hit in 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) in 8 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complain about "bavovna" in various regions of the aggressor country
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 26 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?