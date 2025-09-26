The Pentagon is urgently summoning hundreds of generals — what's happening?

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called a special meeting of top military leaders, expected to take place early next week, before the US government shuts down amid a budget dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress.

What did the head of the Pentagon have in mind

What is important to understand is that the US Department of Defense has still not officially revealed the reason why the head of the department is summoning hundreds of generals and admirals of the US armed forces to a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

US leader Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance also refused to explain to reporters what was really happening.

"Why is this such a big deal? You act like it's a bad thing," the White House chief complained.

According to Vance, there was "nothing unusual" about the meeting.

And I think it's amazing that you people have made such a big story out of it," he stated.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the emergency meeting is being convened on the eve of the last day of the fiscal year and before a possible shutdown.

What is important to understand is that on September 19, the Senate failed to pass a bill on funding government agencies, and Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of a "shutdown."

Despite this, one of the insiders assures that the meeting is dedicated to the future National Defense Strategy.