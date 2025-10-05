Russia massively shelled Lviv and Zaporizhia — large-scale fires are raging

During the night of October 5, Russian invaders carried out a combined air attack on various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, Lviv and Zaporizhia were the most affected. At least one person was reported dead.
Points of attention
- The mayor of Lviv urged residents to stay safe, avoid going out, and protect themselves from possible harmful fumes and smoke after the attacks.
- Public transport in Lviv was temporarily suspended but resumed operations with minor delays, while efforts are ongoing to assist the injured in both Lviv and Zaporizhia.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Lviv and Zaporizhia
At around 05:00, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv during a massive attack by Russian strike drones.
At 07:00 it became known that Russian missiles also began flying towards Lviv.
After that, part of the city was left without electricity, in particular Ryasne and Levandivka.
Later, the mayor reported that the Sparrow industrial park in Lviv was on fire.
There is no preliminary information about the victims.
Sadovy drew attention to the fact that this is a civilian facility, without any military component.
Public transport began operating at around 09:00. Minor delays are possible.
Also, on the night of October 5, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive combined attack on Zaporizhia, using Shahed strike drones and guided aerial bombs.
At least 10 hits are currently known — power and water supply disruptions have begun in the city. The enemy has again targeted residential buildings.
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed and at least nine were injured.
As of this morning, it became known that nine people were injured.
Moreover, it is indicated that 73 thousand people were left without electricity.
