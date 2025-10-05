Russia massively shelled Lviv and Zaporizhia — large-scale fires are raging

During the night of October 5, Russian invaders carried out a combined air attack on various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, Lviv and Zaporizhia were the most affected. At least one person was reported dead.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Lviv and Zaporizhia

At around 05:00, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv during a massive attack by Russian strike drones.

Due to a massive enemy attack, public transport in Lviv is not operating on its routes yet. I ask residents to stay safe! It is dangerous to go out into the streets now! — said the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi. Share

At 07:00 it became known that Russian missiles also began flying towards Lviv.

After that, part of the city was left without electricity, in particular Ryasne and Levandivka.

There is no confirmed information about hazardous emissions in Lviv yet, but it is best to close your windows and stay in a safe place. Several fires are still burning in the city after the Russian shelling, so it is important to protect yourself from possible harmful fumes and smoke. Andriy Sadovy Mayor of Lviv

Later, the mayor reported that the Sparrow industrial park in Lviv was on fire.

There is no preliminary information about the victims.

Sadovy drew attention to the fact that this is a civilian facility, without any military component.

Public transport began operating at around 09:00. Minor delays are possible.

Also, on the night of October 5, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive combined attack on Zaporizhia, using Shahed strike drones and guided aerial bombs.

At least 10 hits are currently known — power and water supply disruptions have begun in the city. The enemy has again targeted residential buildings.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed and at least nine were injured.

As a result of a combined strike on Zaporizhia, one woman was killed and at least four people were injured. A 16-year-old girl is among the injured. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

As of this morning, it became known that nine people were injured.