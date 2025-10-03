The Times political columnist Michael Evans analyzed recent events on the international stage and concluded that Ukraine may soon have enough leverage to turn the tide of the war against Russia in its favor. US President Donald Trump may play a key role in this process.

Ukraine can defeat Russia

Michael Evans draws attention to the fact that Trump decided to help Ukraine strike key energy facilities on Russian territory using long-range weapons.

According to the expert, if this does happen, it will potentially cause catastrophic damage to the Russian military economy.

There is still a possibility that the White House will agree to provide Ukraine with ground-based Tomahawk cruise missiles.

They can become a super-powerful tool for Volodymyr Zelensky's team to destroy Putin's regime.

Since the range of these missiles is about 2,400 kilometers, Kyiv will have at its disposal one of America's most successful combat weapon systems, capable of reaching Moscow from any point in Ukraine, the expert suggests.

The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that it depends on the sale of oil and natural gas to countries such as China, India, and Turkey.

It is the funds from the sale of "black gold" that enable Putin to finance the war against Ukraine.