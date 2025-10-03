Ukraine-US arms talks frozen — what happened?
Ukraine may suffer from the US shutdown
Source:  The Telegraph

As The Telegraph has learned, official negotiations between Kyiv and Washington on the supply of weapons have been suspended due to the US government shutdown. What is important to understand is that the process of supplying weapons important to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is under threat of disruption.

  • Key agencies involved in military cooperation like the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House are not able to meet due to the shutdown, resulting in lost time and potential setbacks in future projects.
  • Despite Ukraine's inability to influence the US government's situation, the shutdown is anticipated to persist longer than previous episodes, posing significant challenges for ongoing negotiations and cooperation.

According to insiders, negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on military assistance and cooperation in the field of drones have been put on hold.

The main reason is that the US government has shut down due to the lack of a budget agreement.

Amid recent events, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been placed on leave, which means their meetings with members of Volodymyr Zelensky's team have been canceled.

According to insiders, all this could lead to serious delays in the supply of American weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

All future projects have suffered a bit because people from the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House are not meeting, and we are losing time because of this shutdown, the anonymous sources claim.

Ukraine cannot in any way influence what is happening in the United States right now.

Moreover, it is indicated that this shutdown could last much longer than previous ones.

