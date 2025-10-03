Ukraine struck 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once
Ukraine struck 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine struck 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked four areas of concentration of enemy personnel. In total, more than 300 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with 162 clashes recorded in the past 24 hours and the war entering its 1318th day.
  • The Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and strategic, utilizing aviation, missile troops, and artillery to counter the Russian army's advancements and attacks.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/03/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,113,430 (+970) people

  • tanks — 11225 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23297 (+1) units

  • artillery systems — 33413 (+13) units

  • MLRS — 1514 (+1) units

  • air defense means — 1222 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 66093 (+273)

  • cruise missiles — 3793 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63325 (+44)

  • special equipment — 3970 (+0)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there has been a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, these include artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, OTR UAVs, cruise missiles, motor vehicles, and special equipment.

