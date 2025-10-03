Kremlin military chief hints at Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kremlin military chief hints at Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine

Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Well-known pro-Putin propagandist and war correspondent Yuriy Kotyonok unexpectedly began to complain that Russia had already failed the so-called "SVO" (this is how the Russian authorities cynically call the war against Ukraine - ed.), because it was unable to realize any of the initial goals even in three and a half years.

Points of attention

  • The propagandist reveals the grim reality of a potential years-long march through fortified areas, questioning the effectiveness of advancing through enemy defenses.
  • Putin's propagandist's confession signals a significant shift in perception and hints at the challenges Russia is encountering in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war

Kotyonok draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country was unable to implement either the "denazification" or the "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

Moreover, he laments that the Russian army is currently at a stalemate on the battlefield.

According to the Kremlin's military intelligence, it may take the occupiers several more years to fully capture the Donetsk region.

The propagandist no longer hides from the Russians that the situation currently looks like a stalemate.

According to rough calculations, if we continue to advance through the fortified areas at the same pace, breaking through the enemy's defenses, we will be marching for years... — laments Kotyonok.

Despite the fact that the military commander had previously actively supported Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, he now understood that Russia was close to defeat:

"It's been three and a half years since we started our 'special military operation.' How close are we to achieving our goals? Frankly, we're at the beginning of a long journey, despite the losses and destruction," the propagandist complains.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Who dramatically changed Trump's position on Ukraine — insider data
Charles III was still able to convince Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Expert predicts turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ukraine can defeat Russia
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: One of the largest refineries in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, is on fire
Russian Orsknefteorgsintez is on fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?