Well-known pro-Putin propagandist and war correspondent Yuriy Kotyonok unexpectedly began to complain that Russia had already failed the so-called "SVO" (this is how the Russian authorities cynically call the war against Ukraine - ed.), because it was unable to realize any of the initial goals even in three and a half years.

Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war

Kotyonok draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country was unable to implement either the "denazification" or the "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

Moreover, he laments that the Russian army is currently at a stalemate on the battlefield.

According to the Kremlin's military intelligence, it may take the occupiers several more years to fully capture the Donetsk region.

The propagandist no longer hides from the Russians that the situation currently looks like a stalemate.

According to rough calculations, if we continue to advance through the fortified areas at the same pace, breaking through the enemy's defenses, we will be marching for years... — laments Kotyonok. Share

Despite the fact that the military commander had previously actively supported Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, he now understood that Russia was close to defeat: