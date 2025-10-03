Watch: One of the largest refineries in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, is on fire

On the afternoon of October 3, Ukrainian strike drones attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, called Orsknefteorgsintez. A fire had already broken out at the refinery.

Russian Orsknefteorgsintez is on fire

One of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor country is located in the Orenburg region.

This means that Ukrainian strike drones this time had to cover a distance of about 1,400 km.

What is important to understand is that Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia, which began its operations back in 1935.

It is located in the city of Orsk (Orenburg region).

Currently, it is part of the structure of JSC "Forteinvest", one of the key enterprises in the industrial block of the "SAFMAR" group of entrepreneur Mikhail Gutseriyev.

Several major production capacities: about 6.0-6.6 million tons of crude oil per year is the design or maximum capacity.

Actual processing may be less than the maximum possible: for example, according to data for 2023, about 4.5 million tons were processed.

The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products: motor gasolines (grades 4 and 5), diesel fuel (summer/winter), aviation kerosene, fuel oil, road/construction bitumen, oils.