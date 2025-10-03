Watch: One of the largest refineries in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, is on fire
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: One of the largest refineries in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, is on fire

Russian Orsknefteorgsintez is on fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of October 3, Ukrainian strike drones attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, called Orsknefteorgsintez. A fire had already broken out at the refinery.

Points of attention

  • Orsknefteorgsintez produces a wide range of petroleum products, contributing to Russia's energy sector and economy.
  • The incident raises concerns about the impact on oil production and supply as well as the potential consequences for the global oil market.

Russian Orsknefteorgsintez is on fire

One of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor country is located in the Orenburg region.

This means that Ukrainian strike drones this time had to cover a distance of about 1,400 km.

What is important to understand is that Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia, which began its operations back in 1935.

It is located in the city of Orsk (Orenburg region).

Currently, it is part of the structure of JSC "Forteinvest", one of the key enterprises in the industrial block of the "SAFMAR" group of entrepreneur Mikhail Gutseriyev.

Several major production capacities: about 6.0-6.6 million tons of crude oil per year is the design or maximum capacity.

Actual processing may be less than the maximum possible: for example, according to data for 2023, about 4.5 million tons were processed.

The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products: motor gasolines (grades 4 and 5), diesel fuel (summer/winter), aviation kerosene, fuel oil, road/construction bitumen, oils.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation
Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 missiles and 381 drones — 320 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on October 2-3
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv region — 13 thousand domestic animals died
Animals continue to die from Russian attacks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?