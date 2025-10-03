Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 missiles and 381 drones — 320 targets neutralized
Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 missiles and 381 drones — 320 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on October 2-3
Читати українською

During the night of October 2 and 3, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched and ground-launched missiles. It is important to understand that in total, there were 416 air attack vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine deployed aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems in response to the attack.
  • Multiple regions in Ukraine were affected by the night attack, signaling a significant escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

How the air defense worked on October 2-3

This time, the Russian occupiers used the following for the attack:

  • 381 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

  • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 7 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The main target of the attack was critical infrastructure (energy sector) facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions were also affected by the night attack.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 320 air targets:

  • 303 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);

  • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 5 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

