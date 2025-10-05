Turkey predicts breakthrough in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that a breakthrough in the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could occur within a few months. The Turkish Foreign Minister claims that the outlines of a potential peace agreement are becoming clearer, despite the aggravation of the situation on the front.

Turkey believes that Kyiv and Moscow will be able to reach an agreement

According to the Turkish diplomat, the fateful impetus for the negotiation process was the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Fidan also officially confirmed that during these negotiations, very important issues were indeed in focus.

"The Russian side clearly and distinctly outlined its conditions for a ceasefire to Trump. Trump then discussed this with the President of Ukraine and European leaders... It was discussed what issues could be advanced further," the Turkish Foreign Minister explained.

According to him, official Ankara is simultaneously continuing negotiations with all parties — Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, and Brussels.

The head of Turkish diplomacy assures that the intensification of hostilities on the front is not a sign of the defeat of diplomacy, but a classic military strategy of both sides before the upcoming peace negotiations.

As of today, Ukraine and Russia cannot agree on the future of the Donetsk region, but this may soon change.