What is happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region — an explanation from the military

The head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers are actively using the "thousand cuts" tactic in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is doing this because there is not enough strength for a full-fledged offensive and breakthrough.

How are hostilities developing in the Dnipropetrovsk region?

According to Ivan Tymochko, this section of the front has a specific landscape and geographical conditions, so the enemy has not yet managed to form a concentration of troops. Accordingly, the "thousand cuts" tactic was used.

The Russian army is trying to send its units to the rear of Ukrainian troops.

Not to enter battle in the front lines, but rather in the rear in order to establish themselves there and act on the principle of cancer metastasis — to enter a healthy body and grow there. In small groups, without involving armored vehicles, — explained the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Tymochko does not hide that such enemy tactics are causing a serious burden on Ukrainian logistics, and also hindering the movement processes.