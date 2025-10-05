What is happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region — an explanation from the military
What is happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region — an explanation from the military

How are hostilities developing in the Dnipropetrovsk region?
The head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers are actively using the "thousand cuts" tactic in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is doing this because there is not enough strength for a full-fledged offensive and breakthrough.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces are now tasked with closely monitoring the rear, cutting off enemy groups, and locally destroying them to counter the 'thousand cuts' tactic employed by Russian occupiers in the region.
  • The need for vigilance and swift action against enemy infiltrators is emphasized to maintain security and stability in the Dnipropetrovsk region amidst ongoing hostilities.

How are hostilities developing in the Dnipropetrovsk region?

According to Ivan Tymochko, this section of the front has a specific landscape and geographical conditions, so the enemy has not yet managed to form a concentration of troops. Accordingly, the "thousand cuts" tactic was used.

The Russian army is trying to send its units to the rear of Ukrainian troops.

Not to enter battle in the front lines, but rather in the rear in order to establish themselves there and act on the principle of cancer metastasis — to enter a healthy body and grow there. In small groups, without involving armored vehicles, — explained the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tymochko does not hide that such enemy tactics are causing a serious burden on Ukrainian logistics, and also hindering the movement processes.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the need to keep an eye on the rear, cut off enemy groups, and destroy them locally has become more acute.

