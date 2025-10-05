As the editorial office of The Telegraph notes, the unexpected incursion of Russian drones into the airspace of various European countries was finally able to "wake up" official Brussels and force it to prepare for a major war with the aggressor.

Europe began preparing for war with Russia

Journalists draw attention to the fact that at around 11:30 p.m. on September 9, several dozen drones crossed Polish airspace from Belarus.

This was the beginning of a series of disturbing Russian incursions into Europe.

There have already been versions that some of the drones could have been launched from tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" — vessels used to circumvent sanctions.

The problem is that there is no evidence of this, and the Kremlin denies its involvement in these provocations.

European leaders finally “woke up” and realized that the threat from Russia had become real and even inevitable.

Currently, the idea of a "drone wall" — a network of radars, sensors, and interception systems similar to Israel's Iron Dome — is being actively discussed.

Against the backdrop of recent events, new defense startups have also begun to rapidly emerge.

Companies like Helsing, Kraken, and Cambridge Aerospace are offering low-cost interceptors, unmanned patrol boats, and other platforms. Investment in the defense technology sector is already at record levels in 2025. Share

All this indicates that Putin has indeed finally managed to “wake up” Europe and force it to prepare for war.