Moldovan President Sandu addressed the West with a clear demand regarding Ukraine

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has reacted to the intensification of Russian terror against peaceful Ukrainians. Against the backdrop of recent events, she appealed to the international community to increase and accelerate aid to Ukraine.

Sandu pushes the West to action

The President of Moldova calls on the world not to ignore the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine is a daily terror.

In just two days, it has bombed passenger trains and struck civilian infrastructure to freeze people and block their movement. These are war crimes. Ukraine needs more and faster support to save lives and protect its freedom. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also made a statement on this matter.

She does not hide that she finds the footage from the Shostka railway station, where Russian invaders hit passenger trains, shocking.

What is also important to understand is that on the night of October 5, the aggressor country launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones into Ukraine.

Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions came under new enemy attacks.