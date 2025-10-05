Moldovan President Sandu addressed the West with a clear demand regarding Ukraine

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has reacted to the intensification of Russian terror against peaceful Ukrainians. Against the backdrop of recent events, she appealed to the international community to increase and accelerate aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The aggressor's recent attacks on multiple regions in Ukraine have resulted in civilian casualties, underscoring the pressing need for swift assistance and protection.
- President Sandu's plea for increased aid and action from the West underlines the gravity of the situation and the vital role of international support in ensuring Ukraine's safety and sovereignty.
Sandu pushes the West to action
The President of Moldova calls on the world not to ignore the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine is a daily terror.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also made a statement on this matter.
She does not hide that she finds the footage from the Shostka railway station, where Russian invaders hit passenger trains, shocking.
What is also important to understand is that on the night of October 5, the aggressor country launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones into Ukraine.
Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions came under new enemy attacks.
At least 5 civilians were reported killed and 10 injured.
