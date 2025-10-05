Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has issued an important warning to Europe and the world. He believes that dictator Vladimir Putin's hybrid war and NATO's inaction are bringing World War III closer.
Points of attention
- Landsbergis emphasizes the importance of not ignoring Putin's actions and calls for a united stance against further escalation.
- The activation of Article 5 of the NATO Charter may be imminent if provocations persist, leading to a possible war between the Alliance and Russia.
Landsbergis urged the world not to ignore Putin's actions
The diplomat drew attention to the fact that Europe is allowing an increasing escalation, as it has not yet dared to fight back against Russia.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Landsbergis voiced a prediction that further provocations could lead to the activation of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.
And this will actually mean that "it will be too late" — the Alliance's war with Russia will begin.
There are increasingly frequent suggestions that the incursion of Russian drones into Europe is a test of NATO's resolve and a search for its "red lines."
Landsbergis also leans towards this opinion, which is why he predicts further escalation:
