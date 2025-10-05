"Europe is facing Pearl Harbor Day." What Putin really has in mind

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has issued an important warning to Europe and the world. He believes that dictator Vladimir Putin's hybrid war and NATO's inaction are bringing World War III closer.

Landsbergis urged the world not to ignore Putin's actions

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that Europe is allowing an increasing escalation, as it has not yet dared to fight back against Russia.

If this continues, Europe will face a Pearl Harbor day, when the escalation will be so impossible to ignore that it will lead to the awakening of the West, the former Lithuanian Foreign Minister warned. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, Landsbergis voiced a prediction that further provocations could lead to the activation of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

And this will actually mean that "it will be too late" — the Alliance's war with Russia will begin.

"In 2022, I argued that NATO should have responded, but here we are again. There is a clear escalation, and we still do nothing," the diplomat complained publicly. Share

There are increasingly frequent suggestions that the incursion of Russian drones into Europe is a test of NATO's resolve and a search for its "red lines."

Landsbergis also leans towards this opinion, which is why he predicts further escalation: