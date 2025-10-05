Europe has a unique weapon against Russian drones — it is 16 thousand times cheaper than a fighter jet
Europe has a unique weapon against Russian drones — it is 16 thousand times cheaper than a fighter jet

Mini-missiles will protect Europe from Russian drones
Source:  The Telegraph

As The Telegraph has learned, Sweden has created a new air defense system — THE KREUGER100 — to destroy Russian drones that are terrorizing European airspace. What is important to understand is that this new product is 16,000 times cheaper than a fighter jet.

  • The Kreuger system's estimated cost of $5,000 provides a significantly more economical alternative to expensive fighter jets, reducing collateral damage risks and ensuring civilian safety.
  • This innovative technology presents a game-changing solution for European countries, offering enhanced security without compromising on effectiveness or affordability.

According to journalists, this is an inexpensive mini-interceptor missile THE KREUGER100, which the Nordic Air Defence (NAD) company has been actively working on.

It is currently known to use "kinetic force" to destroy enemy drones.

Thanks to infrared sensors, the Kreuger tracks a target and shoots it down in the sky at high speed, making this interceptor much safer for use over civilian areas.

The mechanism of action of the new product was also explained by Karl Rosander, CEO of NAD:

The interceptor has no warheads or explosives and shoots down the drone while moving at high speed. This means that police can use it in civilian settings.

According to Rosander, "this would be an ideal solution for the situation in Denmark," as the new product would make it possible to do without launching expensive missiles and would prevent debris from falling on civilian infrastructure.

What is important to understand is that a key advantage of the Kreuger system is that its estimated cost is only $5,000, which is much less than the price of NATO F-15 and F-35 fighter jets that were used to destroy Russian drones over Poland.

