As The Telegraph has learned, Sweden has created a new air defense system — THE KREUGER100 — to destroy Russian drones that are terrorizing European airspace. What is important to understand is that this new product is 16,000 times cheaper than a fighter jet.
Mini-missiles will protect Europe from Russian drones
According to journalists, this is an inexpensive mini-interceptor missile THE KREUGER100, which the Nordic Air Defence (NAD) company has been actively working on.
It is currently known to use "kinetic force" to destroy enemy drones.
Thanks to infrared sensors, the Kreuger tracks a target and shoots it down in the sky at high speed, making this interceptor much safer for use over civilian areas.
The mechanism of action of the new product was also explained by Karl Rosander, CEO of NAD:
According to Rosander, "this would be an ideal solution for the situation in Denmark," as the new product would make it possible to do without launching expensive missiles and would prevent debris from falling on civilian infrastructure.
What is important to understand is that a key advantage of the Kreuger system is that its estimated cost is only $5,000, which is much less than the price of NATO F-15 and F-35 fighter jets that were used to destroy Russian drones over Poland.
