Unidentified drones spotted over Munich — airport operations paralyzed

The German Air Traffic Control Service (DFS) restricted flights at Munich Airport from 10:18 p.m. and later suspended them altogether late on the evening of October 2 after detecting unidentified drones in the airspace.

Unidentified drones are circling over Germany again

The press service of Munich Airport made a statement on this matter.

It has officially confirmed that 17 flights from Munich have been cancelled due to the recent events. This problem affected around 3,000 passengers.

In addition, it is noted that folding beds were deployed for people in the terminals, and food and drinks were provided.

It also stated that 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt.

This is not the first time that unknown drones have been spotted in German airspace.

As previously mentioned, an unidentified drone was spotted in the city of Brønnesund, Norway, on Sunday and Tuesday evening, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at the local airport.