Unidentified drones spotted over Munich — airport operations paralyzed
Unidentified drones spotted over Munich — airport operations paralyzed

Source:  online.ua

The German Air Traffic Control Service (DFS) restricted flights at Munich Airport from 10:18 p.m. and later suspended them altogether late on the evening of October 2 after detecting unidentified drones in the airspace.

Points of attention

  • The issue of drone sightings is a global concern, with recent incidents in Norway prompting authorities to tighten regulations around airports to enhance safety.
  • The disruption caused by unidentified drones underscores the need for robust drone detection and mitigation strategies to safeguard air travel and airport operations.

The press service of Munich Airport made a statement on this matter.

It has officially confirmed that 17 flights from Munich have been cancelled due to the recent events. This problem affected around 3,000 passengers.

In addition, it is noted that folding beds were deployed for people in the terminals, and food and drinks were provided.

It also stated that 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt.

This is not the first time that unknown drones have been spotted in German airspace.

As previously mentioned, an unidentified drone was spotted in the city of Brønnesund, Norway, on Sunday and Tuesday evening, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at the local airport.

On September 27, Norwegian police decided to tighten drone flight regulations around four airports in Nordland after possible drone sightings near a military airbase in Erland.

