Air defense neutralized 73 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 3 and 4, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 109 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

The PPO reports on the results of its work.

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 p.m. on October 3.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, as well as from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

Enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 3 missiles and 36 strike UAVs were hit at 21 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 4 locations.

What is important to understand is that the attack is still ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.