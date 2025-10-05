"Zero real reaction." Zelensky criticized the world after Russia's attacks
"Zero real reaction." Zelensky criticized the world after Russia's attacks

The world is again ignoring Russia's war crimes
On October 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky was publicly outraged by the lack of a "strong reaction" from the international community to Russia's significant intensification of attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • Zelensky highlights the imminent threat posed by Russia's deliberate targeting of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, particularly its gas and energy systems ahead of winter.
  • The President urges the world to break its silence, hold Russia accountable, and provide essential support to ensure Ukraine's defense and deter future aggression.

The world is again ignoring Russia's war crimes

There is no worthy, strong reaction from the world to everything that is happening. To the constant increase in the scale and audacity of the strikes. That is why Putin is doing this: he simply laughs at the West, at its silence and lack of strong action in response.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rejected all proposals to stop the war or at least stop the strikes.

Moreover, right now he is doing everything possible to destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure — in particular, its gas infrastructure and energy system on the eve of winter.

"Zero real reaction from the world. We will fight so that the world does not remain silent and so that Russia feels the response," Volodymyr Zelensky promised.

He also recalled the role of Western and international supply chains in creating the weapons used by the aggressor country.

