Teacher's Day. Sviridenko announced an important decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Teacher's Day. Sviridenko announced an important decision

Yulia Svyridenko
Ukrainian teachers will receive additional financial support
Читати українською

Every year on the first Sunday of October, Ukraine celebrates Education Workers' Day. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion. She not only congratulated the teachers and thanked them for their work, but also announced that teachers in front-line areas will receive an increased monthly supplement of UAH 4,000 after taxes.

Points of attention

  • The Government is showing support for teachers by recognizing their hard work, dedication, and resilience in continuing to educate children under difficult circumstances.
  • In addition to financial support, the Government is also focusing on introducing new approaches to improve the learning process and addressing common challenges faced by teachers during the war.

Ukrainian teachers will receive additional financial support

From now on, teachers in frontline areas will receive an increased monthly supplement of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision was made at a government meeting.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Head of the Government of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that it concerns 25 thousand teachers from 84 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

According to Svyrydenko, the funds will be accrued in October — for the period from September 1 of this year.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the budget for next year, the Cabinet of Ministers has provided for a 50% increase in the salaries of teaching staff.

She spoke about these and other support from the Government to teachers participating in the national Global Teacher Prize Ukraine. These are 10 teachers from different regions of Ukraine, many common problems and challenges of school education during the war. I thank you for the sincere dialogue and willingness to share your questions and suggestions. Happy Teacher's Day! Thank you to everyone who teaches children and puts their soul into it, for your resilience and daily work.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska. A special law has been signed in the US
US authorities make new decisions after the murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 439 drones and 45 missiles during a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 4-5
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's worth being afraid." NATO's ex-Secretary General addresses Europe amid Putin's provocations
Robertson made his position known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?