Teacher's Day. Sviridenko announced an important decision

Every year on the first Sunday of October, Ukraine celebrates Education Workers' Day. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion. She not only congratulated the teachers and thanked them for their work, but also announced that teachers in front-line areas will receive an increased monthly supplement of UAH 4,000 after taxes.

Ukrainian teachers will receive additional financial support

From now on, teachers in frontline areas will receive an increased monthly supplement of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision was made at a government meeting. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Government of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that it concerns 25 thousand teachers from 84 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

According to Svyrydenko, the funds will be accrued in October — for the period from September 1 of this year.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the budget for next year, the Cabinet of Ministers has provided for a 50% increase in the salaries of teaching staff.