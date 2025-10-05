Ukraine's air defense neutralized 439 drones and 45 missiles during a new Russian attack

During the night of October 4-5, the aggressor country Russia launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and land-based missiles. In total, 549 air attack vehicles were involved.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 4-5

For the new attack, the Russian invaders used:

496 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Kacha — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds";

- 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — the Russian Federation;

- 42 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Samara, Kursk, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation;

- 9 "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the attack is the Lviv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 2:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 478 air targets: