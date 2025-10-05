Murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska. A special law has been signed in the US

The United States has signed the so-called "Irina's Law," named after the murdered 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Irina Zarutska. Its main goal is to strengthen supervision of criminals who have been released on bail. Moreover, it abolishes the possibility of release without bail for a number of violent crimes and repeat offenders.

US authorities make new decisions after the murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska

The new law was signed by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.

What is important to understand about this document:

prohibits non-cash bail for some violent crimes and for most repeat offenders,

limits the powers of magistrates and judges to make decisions on release pending trial,

allows the chief judge of a state to remove magistrates from office,

requires more defendants to undergo mental health evaluations.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein explained why he decided to sign "Irina's Law."

He thus calls on the judiciary to pay special attention to people who may pose an extraordinary risk of violence before setting bail.

Despite this, the governor noted that he has comments on this law.

The main problem is that the law focuses too much on the defendant's right to bail, rather than on the danger he poses.