Murder of SBU Colonel. National Police Identify Perpetrators

On July 13, the National Police of Ukraine reported that citizens of another country who were carrying out tasks for Russian special services were involved in the murder of Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Voronych.

New details of the murder of the SBU colonel

As mentioned earlier, a Russian agent carried out an assassination attempt on July 10 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

This happened when Ivan Voronych left the house and headed for the car.

It was then that the unknown person approached the Ukrainian colonel and fired several aimed shots at close range, killing the man.

Thanks to the joint work of Kyiv police and SBU operatives, investigators, and criminal analysis analysts, it was established that those involved in the crime were a man and a woman, citizens of another country.

According to the National Police, Russian agents had information about the location of the weapons cache, which they used to murder Ivan Voronych.

After that, they did everything possible to "go to the bottom", but they failed. The police and the SBU quickly found their location.

During the detention, the suspects offered armed resistance, so they were eliminated. The Kyiv Police Investigation Department conducted a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer.

It is also worth noting that further investigative and procedural actions are currently underway.