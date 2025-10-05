Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has begun to cynically claim that the goal of his country's government is not to defeat Russia, but only, supposedly, to end the war between the two Slavic peoples.

Fico continues to be disgraced on the international stage

He continues to publicly criticize the approach of official Brussels to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The goal of the foreign policy of the Slovak Republic, of the Government of the Slovak Republic, of which I am the Prime Minister, is not the defeat of the Russian Federation. Our goal is to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. These are Slavs killing each other. War is not a solution. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

What is important to understand is that after coming to power, the current Fico government decided to officially ban the provision of weapons and military equipment from state reserves to Ukraine.

Despite this, he allowed commercial supplies to continue.

"If the EU spent as much energy on peace as it spends on supporting the war in Ukraine, the war could have been ended long ago. I will never be a wartime prime minister," Fico laments. Share

Journalists asked the pro-Russian politician whether the approach of non-intervention in the war in Ukraine contradicts the legacy of those who fought for Slovakia's freedom during World War II.