"Not a defeat for Russia." Fico made a new scandalous statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Not a defeat for Russia." Fico made a new scandalous statement

Fico continues to be disgraced on the international stage
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has begun to cynically claim that the goal of his country's government is not to defeat Russia, but only, supposedly, to end the war between the two Slavic peoples.

Points of attention

  • Despite facing questions about the historical legacy of Slovakia's fighters in World War II, Fico remains adamant in his belief that peace is the ultimate goal in resolving the ongoing conflict.
  • By prioritizing the end of the war in Ukraine over defeating Russia, Robert Fico showcases a controversial yet distinct foreign policy approach that has drawn mixed reactions from the global community.

Fico continues to be disgraced on the international stage

He continues to publicly criticize the approach of official Brussels to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The goal of the foreign policy of the Slovak Republic, of the Government of the Slovak Republic, of which I am the Prime Minister, is not the defeat of the Russian Federation. Our goal is to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. These are Slavs killing each other. War is not a solution.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

What is important to understand is that after coming to power, the current Fico government decided to officially ban the provision of weapons and military equipment from state reserves to Ukraine.

Despite this, he allowed commercial supplies to continue.

"If the EU spent as much energy on peace as it spends on supporting the war in Ukraine, the war could have been ended long ago. I will never be a wartime prime minister," Fico laments.

Journalists asked the pro-Russian politician whether the approach of non-intervention in the war in Ukraine contradicts the legacy of those who fought for Slovakia's freedom during World War II.

Against this background, Fico began to cynically assess the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as a regional conflict.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kallas explained why Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukraine
Putin is ashamed of his defeats at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 439 drones and 45 missiles during a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 4-5
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's worth being afraid." NATO's ex-Secretary General addresses Europe amid Putin's provocations
Robertson made his position known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?