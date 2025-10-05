Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has begun to cynically claim that the goal of his country's government is not to defeat Russia, but only, supposedly, to end the war between the two Slavic peoples.
Points of attention
- Despite facing questions about the historical legacy of Slovakia's fighters in World War II, Fico remains adamant in his belief that peace is the ultimate goal in resolving the ongoing conflict.
- By prioritizing the end of the war in Ukraine over defeating Russia, Robert Fico showcases a controversial yet distinct foreign policy approach that has drawn mixed reactions from the global community.
Fico continues to be disgraced on the international stage
He continues to publicly criticize the approach of official Brussels to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
What is important to understand is that after coming to power, the current Fico government decided to officially ban the provision of weapons and military equipment from state reserves to Ukraine.
Despite this, he allowed commercial supplies to continue.
Journalists asked the pro-Russian politician whether the approach of non-intervention in the war in Ukraine contradicts the legacy of those who fought for Slovakia's freedom during World War II.
Against this background, Fico began to cynically assess the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as a regional conflict.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-