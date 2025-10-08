Zelensky publicly revealed one of Putin's secrets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky publicly revealed one of Putin's secrets

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Europe
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko. After that, he informed the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using tankers from his “shadow fleet” for drone sabotage in European countries.

Points of attention

  • The revelation highlights the need for increased vigilance and cooperation among European nations to thwart Putin's destabilizing tactics using the shadow fleet.
  • Zelenskyy's warning underscores the unwavering resolve of Ukraine and its allies in confronting and deterring Russian provocations and malicious activities.

Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Europe

According to the head of state, he instructed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ivashchenko, to cooperate even more actively with Kyiv's allies, who can further assist Ukraine with weapons and necessary investments.

The head of foreign intelligence reported in detail on how the Russians use tankers from their shadow fleet, not only to finance the war, but also for sabotage and various destabilizations in Europe. Recent cases of launching drones from tankers are one such example.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv is transferring all important data on this matter to its allies.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that it is extremely important that the international community take tangible steps to counter Putin's provocations.

"The Russians should know that the world will not leave any of their destructive activities, any vile thing they do, unanswered. And we are constantly giving the world this determination," the President of Ukraine added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Europe is facing Pearl Harbor Day." What Putin really has in mind
Landsbergis urged the world not to ignore Putin's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is crazy." Trump surprised with a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump admitted that he overestimated his capabilities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked DTEK TPP — there are casualties and serious damage
DTEK
DTEK TPPs again came under attack from the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?