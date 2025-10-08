Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko. After that, he informed the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using tankers from his “shadow fleet” for drone sabotage in European countries.

Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Europe

According to the head of state, he instructed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ivashchenko, to cooperate even more actively with Kyiv's allies, who can further assist Ukraine with weapons and necessary investments.

The head of foreign intelligence reported in detail on how the Russians use tankers from their shadow fleet, not only to finance the war, but also for sabotage and various destabilizations in Europe. Recent cases of launching drones from tankers are one such example. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv is transferring all important data on this matter to its allies.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that it is extremely important that the international community take tangible steps to counter Putin's provocations.