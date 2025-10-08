Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko. After that, he informed the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using tankers from his “shadow fleet” for drone sabotage in European countries.
Points of attention
- The revelation highlights the need for increased vigilance and cooperation among European nations to thwart Putin's destabilizing tactics using the shadow fleet.
- Zelenskyy's warning underscores the unwavering resolve of Ukraine and its allies in confronting and deterring Russian provocations and malicious activities.
Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Europe
According to the head of state, he instructed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ivashchenko, to cooperate even more actively with Kyiv's allies, who can further assist Ukraine with weapons and necessary investments.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv is transferring all important data on this matter to its allies.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that it is extremely important that the international community take tangible steps to counter Putin's provocations.
