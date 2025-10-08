Russia attacked DTEK TPP — there are casualties and serious damage
Ukraine
DTEK
Читати українською

On the morning of October 8, DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had once again carried out an air attack on their thermal power plants. According to the latest data, two workers were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is exploring various financing options, including attracting loans and seeking grants, to support the increased gas imports necessitated by the ongoing conflict.
  • The international community, including G7 ambassadors and the European Commission, is actively engaging with Ukraine to assist in addressing the challenges posed by the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

According to preliminary information, two energy workers were injured. They were promptly provided with all necessary assistance, — says the official statement of DTEK.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders seriously damaged the TPP equipment.

DTEK specialists are currently working to promptly eliminate the consequences.

What is important to understand is that, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon by the Russian occupiers more than 200 times.

By the way, recently, the head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grinchuk, reported that Ukraine will be forced to increase gas imports by approximately 30% from the previous plan due to massive Russian attacks on gas production.

According to her, Ukraine has attracted loans worth $800 million to purchase gas.

We have just discussed with the G7 ambassadors the possibility of expanding these loans, also under the guarantees of the European Commission. And we are discussing with some countries providing us with [financing] on a grant basis specifically to increase natural gas imports.

Svitlana Hrynchuk

Minister of Energy of Ukraine

