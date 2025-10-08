Russia attacked DTEK TPP — there are casualties and serious damage

On the morning of October 8, DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia had once again carried out an air attack on their thermal power plants. According to the latest data, two workers were injured.

DTEK TPPs again came under attack from the Russian Federation

According to preliminary information, two energy workers were injured. They were promptly provided with all necessary assistance, — says the official statement of DTEK. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders seriously damaged the TPP equipment.

DTEK specialists are currently working to promptly eliminate the consequences.

What is important to understand is that, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon by the Russian occupiers more than 200 times.

By the way, recently, the head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grinchuk, reported that Ukraine will be forced to increase gas imports by approximately 30% from the previous plan due to massive Russian attacks on gas production.

According to her, Ukraine has attracted loans worth $800 million to purchase gas.