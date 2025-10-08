The American Institute for the Study of War has data that in the Sumy region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, using their drones, blocked Russian units' ground lines of communication and supply routes, including water.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region?

According to American analysts, the Russian invaders continued offensive operations on this section of the front, but once again failed to advance.

An important factor in the development of hostilities was the blocking by Ukrainian drones of all Russian ground communication lines and supply routes.

Against this background, the Northern Group of Forces, which holds positions in Yunakivka, has not received water for 8 days, so the Russians are collecting rainwater.

The Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the military command in the Yunakivka area consists of officers without combat experience.

They are located in rear headquarters 20 km from the contact line and refuse to evacuate the wounded and killed. Share

It is also indicated that the Russian occupiers are not stopping their offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region and in the direction of Velyky Burluk, but here too they are not having any success.