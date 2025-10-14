Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones — 69 were neutralized
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of October 13-14, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 96 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, the vast majority of enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • 27 strike UAVs have been intercepted at 7 locations, with ongoing efforts to eliminate the remaining threats in the airspace.
  • Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as the Ukrainian Air Force continues to monitor and respond to the aerial attacks.

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:00 p.m. on October 13.

This time, the drones flew from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 27 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

