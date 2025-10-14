Trump announced the exact date of the meeting with Zelensky

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place directly at the White House.

Trump prepares to meet with Zelensky

Recently, the Ukrainian leader announced that he would travel to Washington on October 17 at the invitation of his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian team has already flown to the United States. Its composition includes:

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko,

Head of the Office Andriy Yermak,

Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council of Russia Rustem Umerov,

some representatives of our diplomatic sector.

There will be several meetings. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also officially confirmed that the key topics during his visit to the United States are air defense and Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes to increase pressure on dictator Putin.

Amid the latest news, American journalists asked Donald Trump whether he would receive Zelenskyy at the White House this Friday, October 17.

"I think so. Yes," the American leader emphasized. Share

After a brief answer to this question, the US President thanked and said goodbye to the press.