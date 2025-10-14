Trump announced the exact date of the meeting with Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announced the exact date of the meeting with Zelensky

The White House
Trump prepares to meet with Zelensky
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place directly at the White House.

Points of attention

  • The meeting will involve high-level officials from both Ukraine and the United States to discuss proposed steps and strategies.
  • The confirmation of the meeting date signals ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the United States and Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Trump prepares to meet with Zelensky

Recently, the Ukrainian leader announced that he would travel to Washington on October 17 at the invitation of his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian team has already flown to the United States. Its composition includes:

  • Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko,

  • Head of the Office Andriy Yermak,

  • Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council of Russia Rustem Umerov,

  • some representatives of our diplomatic sector.

There will be several meetings. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also officially confirmed that the key topics during his visit to the United States are air defense and Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes to increase pressure on dictator Putin.

Amid the latest news, American journalists asked Donald Trump whether he would receive Zelenskyy at the White House this Friday, October 17.

"I think so. Yes," the American leader emphasized.

After a brief answer to this question, the US President thanked and said goodbye to the press.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroyed over 50% of Russian armored vehicles and artillery stocks
Russian army losses are steadily increasing
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is losing the war." Analyst points to a turning point
Ukraine managed to outsmart Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones — 69 were neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?