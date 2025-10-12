"Russia is afraid." Zelensky pointed to Putin's new fear
Politics
"Russia is afraid." Zelensky pointed to Putin's new fear

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky and Trump revealed Putin's weak spot
According to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Putin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly afraid of the potential provision of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

  • The revelation of Putin's fear of Tomahawk missile supply underscores the strategic significance of international support for Ukraine's defense.
  • The ongoing discussions and agreements between Ukraine and the US highlight the efforts to enhance security measures and address energy-related matters.

Zelensky and Trump revealed Putin's weak spot

In the evening, the head of state officially confirmed that today — for the second time in two days — he had telephone talks with American leader Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy pointed out that detailed cooperation with the White House is currently underway.

The main goal is to significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense and "all our defense capabilities: Patriots first of all, other systems, also our active actions, our long-range capabilities."

We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us Tomahawks. This is a signal that this kind of pressure can work for peace... We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military will deal with everything that we discussed. And this includes energy, gas. Thank you. We are counting on the result.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What is important to understand is that on October 12, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, publicly admitted that the aggressor country is particularly concerned about the possibility of the US supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

