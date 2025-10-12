According to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Putin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly afraid of the potential provision of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The revelation of Putin's fear of Tomahawk missile supply underscores the strategic significance of international support for Ukraine's defense.
- The ongoing discussions and agreements between Ukraine and the US highlight the efforts to enhance security measures and address energy-related matters.
Zelensky and Trump revealed Putin's weak spot
In the evening, the head of state officially confirmed that today — for the second time in two days — he had telephone talks with American leader Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy pointed out that detailed cooperation with the White House is currently underway.
The main goal is to significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense and "all our defense capabilities: Patriots first of all, other systems, also our active actions, our long-range capabilities."
What is important to understand is that on October 12, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, publicly admitted that the aggressor country is particularly concerned about the possibility of the US supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
