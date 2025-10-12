Ukrainian soldiers liberated Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhia direction
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhia direction

Mali Shcherbaky is back under Ukrainian control
Source:  online.ua

On October 12, it was officially announced that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully liberate the settlement of Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhia direction. The Ukrainian flag was raised by units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" together with the 33rd separate assault regiment.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine further intensified their efforts by striking key areas of concentration and facilities of the Russian army in a decisive move.
  • Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Aidar! - emphasize the Ukrainian soldiers, highlighting their commitment and dedication to the cause.

Units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aydar" together with their comrades from the 33rd separate assault regiment raised the Ukrainian flag in the settlement of Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhia direction, the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers says.

What is important to understand is that the specified settlement is currently completely under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the fighters, this is a new achievement on the battlefield — the result of clear interaction, determination, and coordinated work of the units.

Defenders also emphasize that each such step is another page of the Ukrainian struggle, which does not stop, despite fatigue, risks, and losses.

We continue to fight for every meter of Ukrainian land. And we will definitely win. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Aidar! — emphasize the Ukrainian soldiers.

It is also worth recalling that on October 11, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a warehouse for storing unmanned aerial vehicles, and three other important facilities of the Russian army.

