Russia deploys "little green men" with weapons to the border with Estonia

According to ERR, a large group of armed men were spotted moving along the Estonian border with Russia on the evening of October 10. In light of the latest events, the Police and Border Guard Department has temporarily closed the Saatse border crossing.

What is happening on the border of Estonia and the Russian Federation?

Initially, Estonian border guards spotted 7 armed men on the road.

After that, an emergency decision was made to close the road, which partially passes through the territory of the Pskov region of the Russian Federation.

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the border guard bureau of the Līnai Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Department, Meelis Saarepuu.

According to the latter, on October 10, his patrols noted throughout the day that there was significantly more activity on the Russian side in the Saatse area than usual.

"We saw the movement of various armed groups on the border and in the immediate vicinity of it. From the uniforms, it was clear that these were not border guards," Meelis Saarepuu emphasized. Share

After such suspicious episodes, the Estonian Border Guard demanded that the Russian authorities explain in detail what was happening in their area.