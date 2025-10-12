Russia deploys "little green men" with weapons to the border with Estonia

According to ERR, a large group of armed men were spotted moving along the Estonian border with Russia on the evening of October 10. In light of the latest events, the Police and Border Guard Department has temporarily closed the Saatse border crossing.
- The deployment of armed individuals in disputed border areas underscores the fragile nature of the Estonia-Russia relationship and the need for diplomatic resolution.
- The situation calls for close monitoring and international attention to prevent any escalation of conflict or misunderstandings between the two neighboring countries.
What is happening on the border of Estonia and the Russian Federation?
Initially, Estonian border guards spotted 7 armed men on the road.
After that, an emergency decision was made to close the road, which partially passes through the territory of the Pskov region of the Russian Federation.
A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the border guard bureau of the Līnai Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Department, Meelis Saarepuu.
According to the latter, on October 10, his patrols noted throughout the day that there was significantly more activity on the Russian side in the Saatse area than usual.
After such suspicious episodes, the Estonian Border Guard demanded that the Russian authorities explain in detail what was happening in their area.
Official Moscow began to claim that these were "absolutely routine measures."
