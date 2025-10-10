Despite the fact that the Russian invaders are advancing extremely slowly in Ukraine, this process is likely to slow down even more after the onset of autumn. This was the forecast made by the head of the Estonian Defense Readiness Department, Gert Kaiu.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has fortified its defenses in key areas like Pokrovsk, presenting a significant challenge for the advancing Russian forces.
- Despite heavy losses, the Kremlin has not halted the war, raising concerns about the prolonged conflict's impact on both sides.
The situation on the battlefield will change
Kayu drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the Russian army is increasing pressure on Ukraine, losing a large number of manpower and weapons.
Only at this price does the enemy have the opportunity to slowly advance.
As the Estonian official noted, the key efforts of the aggressor country remain concentrated in the Donetsk region.
It is there that about 400,000 Russian invaders are concentrated along a 200-kilometer front line.
What is important to understand is that the total length of the front line is approximately 1,000 kilometers, and the total number of Russian military personnel against Ukraine is about 900,000 soldiers.
It's no secret that Pokrovsk remains the main target for the enemy.
He is surprised by the fact that the colossal losses of the Russian army in manpower have not yet pushed the Kremlin to end the war.
