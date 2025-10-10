Ukraine will receive new air defense systems at the expense of Rosactive

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has officially confirmed that it will transfer several more Skyranger 35 installations to Ukraine. What is important to understand is that their financing will be provided by funds from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine is strengthening its own air defense

According to the German concern, it intends to transfer additional Skyranger 35 air defense systems based on the Leopard 1 to Ukraine.

All this will cost hundreds of millions of euros.

The Rheinmetall team points out that these systems are financed with funds obtained from frozen Russian assets.

In addition, it is emphasized that the production and integration of systems will be carried out by the German company Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, made a separate statement on this matter:

We are grateful to Ukraine for the trust it has placed in us. We would also like to thank the EU country for its support, which underlines our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. Share

What is important to understand is that the Leopard 1 Skyranger 35 is a simultaneous combination of the mobility and protection of a tracked vehicle with the exceptional effectiveness of a gun-based anti-aircraft system.