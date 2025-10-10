Ukraine will receive new air defense systems at the expense of Rosactive
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine will receive new air defense systems at the expense of Rosactive

Ukraine is strengthening its own air defense
Читати українською
Source:  Rheinmetall

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has officially confirmed that it will transfer several more Skyranger 35 installations to Ukraine. What is important to understand is that their financing will be provided by funds from frozen Russian assets.

Points of attention

  • Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, expressed gratitude to Ukraine for the trust in providing the advanced air defense systems.
  • The Skyranger 35 is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver cannon of 35 mm x 228 caliber, boasting a rapid rate of fire of one thousand rounds per minute.

Ukraine is strengthening its own air defense

According to the German concern, it intends to transfer additional Skyranger 35 air defense systems based on the Leopard 1 to Ukraine.

All this will cost hundreds of millions of euros.

The Rheinmetall team points out that these systems are financed with funds obtained from frozen Russian assets.

In addition, it is emphasized that the production and integration of systems will be carried out by the German company Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, made a separate statement on this matter:

We are grateful to Ukraine for the trust it has placed in us. We would also like to thank the EU country for its support, which underlines our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Leopard 1 Skyranger 35 is a simultaneous combination of the mobility and protection of a tracked vehicle with the exceptional effectiveness of a gun-based anti-aircraft system.

Moreover, it is stated that the Skyranger 35 is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver cannon of 35 mm x 228 caliber with a rate of fire of one thousand rounds per minute.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is losing the war." Analyst points to a turning point
Ukraine managed to outsmart Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fake news about "preparation of attack by Ukraine" is spreading in Poland
What is known about the situation in Poland?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
G7 ambassadors convene for emergency meeting over situation in Ukraine
What the G7 ambassadors talked about

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?