Fake news about "preparation of attack by Ukraine" is spreading in Poland
Category
World
Publication date

Fake news about "preparation of attack by Ukraine" is spreading in Poland

What is known about the situation in Poland?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Polish government is warning citizens of the country that the process of spreading fake information about "allegedly preparing an attack by Ukraine" has begun, for which responsibility will be placed on Russia.

Points of attention

  • Similar deceptive schemes are operating in other European countries, indicating a coordinated effort to distort perceptions about Ukraine.
  • The warning issued by the Polish government underscores the importance of vigilance and awareness in the era of rampant misinformation and hybrid warfare tactics.

What is known about the situation in Poland?

The Polish Ministry of the Interior issued an important warning.

They drew attention to the fact that a new cynical fake is being actively spread by the aggressor country, Russia.

According to representatives of the agency, a careful analysis of the dissemination of this information indicates a planned information operation.

"Its goal is always the same — to cut off Ukraine from the support of Poland and NATO countries. Only the lies change," the representative of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized.

The agency's team reminds Polish citizens that "critical thinking and checking information sources are the best weapons in the fight against fake news."

What is important to understand is that on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Moldova, fakes about alleged "agreements on the introduction of Moldovan troops" into Ukraine to fight Russia were constantly spreading on social networks.

Also recently, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary, Fedor Sandor, pointed to Russia's key role in fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Hungary.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He is very weak." US Ambassador Whitaker explained Putin's logic
Whitaker spoke about Putin and his intentions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A scandal erupted in Spain over Trump's intention to expel it from NATO
Could Spain be kicked out of NATO?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is losing the war." Analyst points to a turning point
Ukraine managed to outsmart Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?