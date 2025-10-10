The Polish government is warning citizens of the country that the process of spreading fake information about "allegedly preparing an attack by Ukraine" has begun, for which responsibility will be placed on Russia.

What is known about the situation in Poland?

The Polish Ministry of the Interior issued an important warning.

They drew attention to the fact that a new cynical fake is being actively spread by the aggressor country, Russia.

According to representatives of the agency, a careful analysis of the dissemination of this information indicates a planned information operation.

"Its goal is always the same — to cut off Ukraine from the support of Poland and NATO countries. Only the lies change," the representative of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized. Share

The agency's team reminds Polish citizens that "critical thinking and checking information sources are the best weapons in the fight against fake news."

What is important to understand is that on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Moldova, fakes about alleged "agreements on the introduction of Moldovan troops" into Ukraine to fight Russia were constantly spreading on social networks.

Also recently, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary, Fedor Sandor, pointed to Russia's key role in fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Hungary.