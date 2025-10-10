A scandal erupted in Spain over Trump's intention to expel it from NATO
A scandal erupted in Spain over Trump's intention to expel it from NATO

Could Spain be kicked out of NATO?
Source:  online.ua

Spain has been gripped by a wave of panic after US President Donald Trump called on NATO to consider expelling countries from the alliance. The Spanish opposition immediately blamed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Points of attention

  • The opposition leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, vehemently defends Spain's position in NATO, emphasizing that the issue lies with Sanchez, not the country.
  • Trump's criticism of Spain's defense spending has fueled concerns about the country's future in the Alliance, igniting debates about its role in NATO.

Could Spain be kicked out of NATO?

The leader of the opposition People's Party of Spain, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, was the first to express his indignation.

He lashed out at the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

According to the oppositionist, it is the leader of Spain who is the "problem" because of which Trump wants to expel the country from the Alliance.

The problem is not Spain. Spain is a reliable, proud and loyal NATO partner. And we will remain so. The problem is Sanchez, — the leader of the People's Party expressed his position.

Alberto Núñez Feijoo also stressed that "Spain will not leave NATO."

As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he might propose expelling Spain from NATO because the country does not spend enough on defense.

We had one country that was lagging behind, Spain. You should call them and find out why they're lagging behind... They're also succeeding because of a lot of the things we've done. They're fine. They have no excuse for it, but it's not a big deal. Honestly, maybe you should kick them out of NATO.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

