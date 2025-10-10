A scandal erupted in Spain over Trump's intention to expel it from NATO

Spain has been gripped by a wave of panic after US President Donald Trump called on NATO to consider expelling countries from the alliance. The Spanish opposition immediately blamed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Could Spain be kicked out of NATO?

The leader of the opposition People's Party of Spain, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, was the first to express his indignation.

He lashed out at the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

According to the oppositionist, it is the leader of Spain who is the "problem" because of which Trump wants to expel the country from the Alliance.

The problem is not Spain. Spain is a reliable, proud and loyal NATO partner. And we will remain so. The problem is Sanchez, — the leader of the People's Party expressed his position. Share

Alberto Núñez Feijoo also stressed that "Spain will not leave NATO."

As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he might propose expelling Spain from NATO because the country does not spend enough on defense.