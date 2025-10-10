"We're increasing the pressure." Trump publicly threatened Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We're increasing the pressure." Trump publicly threatened Putin

Trump promises to increase pressure on Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to US President Donald Trump, the US and NATO allies have decided to increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine. The White House chief of staff hopes that Kyiv and Moscow will soon move to peace talks.

Points of attention

  • The US government's stance on increasing pressure on the Kremlin reflects a commitment to addressing Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine and seeking a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
  • The public threats by Trump against Putin and the dedication to ramping up pressure on Russia underscore the international community's unified efforts to halt the conflict and push for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Trump promises to increase pressure on Russia

The White House chief made the statement during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubbs.

Representatives of the American media asked Trump whether the US government plans to increase pressure on the Kremlin to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

Yes, we are increasing pressure. We are moving forward together. We are all stepping up. NATO has shown itself to be excellent.

Moreover, the American leader cherishes the hope that official Kyiv and Moscow will soon hold peace talks.

The White House chief frankly admitted that he considers this war terrible and even worse than World War II.

You look at the people who are being killed. This is Russia and Ukraine. I think we will do it too. There are many reasons for them to do it. And I think they will come to the negotiations soon, — added Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Not a defeat for Russia." Fico made a new scandalous statement
Fico continues to be disgraced on the international stage
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe has a unique weapon against Russian drones — it is 16 thousand times cheaper than a fighter jet
Mini-missiles will protect Europe from Russian drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhia — a child died, many injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?