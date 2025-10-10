"We're increasing the pressure." Trump publicly threatened Putin

According to US President Donald Trump, the US and NATO allies have decided to increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine. The White House chief of staff hopes that Kyiv and Moscow will soon move to peace talks.

Trump promises to increase pressure on Russia

The White House chief made the statement during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubbs.

Representatives of the American media asked Trump whether the US government plans to increase pressure on the Kremlin to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

Yes, we are increasing pressure. We are moving forward together. We are all stepping up. NATO has shown itself to be excellent. Share

Moreover, the American leader cherishes the hope that official Kyiv and Moscow will soon hold peace talks.

The White House chief frankly admitted that he considers this war terrible and even worse than World War II.