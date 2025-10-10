Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhia — a child died, many injured
Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhia — a child died, many injured

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhia
During the night of October 9-10, the aggressor country Russia carried out air strikes on various regions of Ukraine. The most significant consequences have been recorded in Zaporizhia, where a child was killed and two adults were injured. The capital of Ukraine has also been affected: fires are raging there, 12 civilians have been injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian attacks caused significant destruction in both cities, with reports of fires and injuries.
  • The tragic death of a 7-year-old boy in Zaporizhia highlights the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.

Consequences of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhia

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at least 9 civilians were injured as a result of the Russian night attack on the capital.

Rescuers found that in several districts of the city there was damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the Pechersk district, debris caused a fire in a high-rise building. Rescuers rescued 20 people, 9 were injured, and five were transferred to medical personnel.

Later, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that 12 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital:

8 of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care.

In the Podilskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris fell on open territory — without ignition or destruction.

In addition, it is reported that at night in Brovary, debris from an enemy UAV fell on a two-story minimarket building. After that, a fire broke out, and partial destruction of the building was recorded.

Also at night, Russian occupiers carried out drone strikes on Zaporizhia, causing a fire.

The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, said that three people were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

It later became known that the boy wounded in Zaporizhia died in hospital.

A 7-year-old boy who was injured in a nighttime Russian attack died in hospital. Medics fought for the child's life until the last moment, but the injuries were too severe, Fedorov said.

