Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhia — a child died, many injured

During the night of October 9-10, the aggressor country Russia carried out air strikes on various regions of Ukraine. The most significant consequences have been recorded in Zaporizhia, where a child was killed and two adults were injured. The capital of Ukraine has also been affected: fires are raging there, 12 civilians have been injured.

Consequences of Russian attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhia

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at least 9 civilians were injured as a result of the Russian night attack on the capital.

Rescuers found that in several districts of the city there was damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the Pechersk district, debris caused a fire in a high-rise building. Rescuers rescued 20 people, 9 were injured, and five were transferred to medical personnel.

Later, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that 12 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital:

8 of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care.

In the Podilskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris fell on open territory — without ignition or destruction.

In addition, it is reported that at night in Brovary, debris from an enemy UAV fell on a two-story minimarket building. After that, a fire broke out, and partial destruction of the building was recorded.

Also at night, Russian occupiers carried out drone strikes on Zaporizhia, causing a fire.

The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, said that three people were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

It later became known that the boy wounded in Zaporizhia died in hospital.