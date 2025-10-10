Trump wants to kick at least one country out of NATO

US leader Donald Trump has openly admitted to reporters that he could propose expelling Spain from NATO, saying the country is not spending enough on defense.
Points of attention
- The statements made by Trump highlight the tensions within NATO regarding defense spending commitments and the expectations set by the US towards its allies.
- The implication of expelling a country from NATO has significant geopolitical repercussions, affecting international relations and security dynamics in the region.
Trump is unhappy with Spain's actions
The head of the White House once again reminded that NATO members agreed to fulfill his demand to allocate 5% of GDP to defense spending.
Importantly, 3.5% of this should go to core military spending, and 1.5% to broader security investments.
Spain was the only country that did not agree to this demand.
Against this backdrop, the head of the White House praised Finland for increasing military spending.
It's no secret that this was largely a reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-