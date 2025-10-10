Trump wants to kick at least one country out of NATO

US leader Donald Trump has openly admitted to reporters that he could propose expelling Spain from NATO, saying the country is not spending enough on defense.

Trump is unhappy with Spain's actions

The head of the White House once again reminded that NATO members agreed to fulfill his demand to allocate 5% of GDP to defense spending.

Importantly, 3.5% of this should go to core military spending, and 1.5% to broader security investments.

Spain was the only country that did not agree to this demand.

We had one country that was lagging behind, Spain. You should call them and find out why they're lagging behind... They're also succeeding because of a lot of the things we've done. They're fine. They have no excuse for it, but it's not a big deal. Honestly, maybe you should kick them out of NATO. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the head of the White House praised Finland for increasing military spending.

It's no secret that this was largely a reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.