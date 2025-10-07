Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to respond to US leader Donald Trump's statement that the decision to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles has been made to some extent. Putin's representative voiced the assumption that the missiles could have already been transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia fears that Tomahawk is already in Ukraine
While considering the possible provision of American missiles to Kyiv, Donald Trump made it clear that he did not want an escalation of tensions in relations with Russia.
The head of the White House wants to clarify how and for what purpose these cruise missiles will be used.
US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed back in September that Donald Trump's team is considering Ukraine's request to receive long-range Tomahawks, which can strike deep into Russia, including Moscow.
Against this background, Russian dictator Putin began threatening Washington with problems in relations if Kyiv still received the Tomahawks.
