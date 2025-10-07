Putin suggested that Trump had already handed over the Tomahawk to Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to respond to US leader Donald Trump's statement that the decision to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles has been made to some extent. Putin's representative voiced the assumption that the missiles could have already been transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • Putin threatens Washington with strained relations if Ukraine receives the long-range Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep into Russia, including Moscow.
  • Tensions rise as Russia fears the escalation of the situation, awaiting clearer statements on the purpose and usage of American missiles in Ukraine.

"We understand that we need to wait for clearer statements, if any," Peskov said.

While considering the possible provision of American missiles to Kyiv, Donald Trump made it clear that he did not want an escalation of tensions in relations with Russia.

The head of the White House wants to clarify how and for what purpose these cruise missiles will be used.

As for the arms deliveries, first they happen, and then the statements are made — at least that's how it's always been under the Biden administration, we know that well. This time, let's see.

US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed back in September that Donald Trump's team is considering Ukraine's request to receive long-range Tomahawks, which can strike deep into Russia, including Moscow.

Against this background, Russian dictator Putin began threatening Washington with problems in relations if Kyiv still received the Tomahawks.

