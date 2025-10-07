Putin suggested that Trump had already handed over the Tomahawk to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided to respond to US leader Donald Trump's statement that the decision to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles has been made to some extent. Putin's representative voiced the assumption that the missiles could have already been transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia fears that Tomahawk is already in Ukraine

"We understand that we need to wait for clearer statements, if any," Peskov said. Share

While considering the possible provision of American missiles to Kyiv, Donald Trump made it clear that he did not want an escalation of tensions in relations with Russia.

The head of the White House wants to clarify how and for what purpose these cruise missiles will be used.

As for the arms deliveries, first they happen, and then the statements are made — at least that's how it's always been under the Biden administration, we know that well. This time, let's see. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed back in September that Donald Trump's team is considering Ukraine's request to receive long-range Tomahawks, which can strike deep into Russia, including Moscow.