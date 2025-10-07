Arestovych wants to "give" 4 regions of Ukraine and Crimea to Russia — the Kremlin has put him on the wanted list

Former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovich, was put on the international wanted list in Russia in criminal cases of “terrorism” and “fakes about the army.” This happened after he stated in an interview that he would give Russia four regions and Crimea if he became the president of Ukraine.

Arestovich is wanted in Russia for the second time

The Kremlin's decision was reported by the propaganda outlet TASS, citing case materials at its disposal.

In addition, information about Arestovich being put on the federal wanted list appeared in the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, but no specific criminal article was indicated there.

In an interview with Arestovich, which aired on October 6 on Ksenia Sobchak's channel, he stated that if he becomes president of Ukraine, he will give Russia four regions and Crimea, but at the same time will not recognize them as Russian.

It seems that this promise did not please dictator Putin very much, as Arestovich was now wanted in Russia for the second time.

The former OPU advisor has already reacted to this Kremlin decision:

Russians, like Ukrainians, are children who have been robbed of love. Instead of love, fears have come and filled everything with them. The children are scared, cold, dark, and they want to burn down the village that didn't love them, so they can warm themselves in the warm coals. Well, so what... I will water both of them with love, like from a hose. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that in May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych.