A close aide of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and a well-known Kremlin propagandist, Sergei Mardan, demanded the Russian Federation's invasion of Kazakhstan because, he said, it seemed to him that Astana was helping Ukraine in waging war against Russia.
Points of attention
- Putin has not responded to the call for invasion, leaving the situation with Kazakhstan unresolved.
- The alleged connection between Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Russia highlights the complexities of geopolitical relations in the region.
Kazakhstan is again at risk
As it turned out, Serhiy Mardan is so impressed by the long-range capabilities of Ukrainian drones that he simply cannot believe that they are launched from the territory of Ukraine.
Putin's henchman does not want to admit that Ukrainian UAVs were able to fly 1,400 km and successfully attack refineries in Russia.
That is why he decided to look for the “culprits” among other countries — Mardan baselessly blamed Kazakhstan for everything.
Against this background, he called on the Kremlin to “clean up” Astana and beyond:
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to this call in any way.
