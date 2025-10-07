Putin aide calls for Russian invasion of Kazakhstan
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin aide calls for Russian invasion of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is again at risk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A close aide of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and a well-known Kremlin propagandist, Sergei Mardan, demanded the Russian Federation's invasion of Kazakhstan because, he said, it seemed to him that Astana was helping Ukraine in waging war against Russia.

Points of attention

  • Putin has not responded to the call for invasion, leaving the situation with Kazakhstan unresolved.
  • The alleged connection between Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Russia highlights the complexities of geopolitical relations in the region.

Kazakhstan is again at risk

As it turned out, Serhiy Mardan is so impressed by the long-range capabilities of Ukrainian drones that he simply cannot believe that they are launched from the territory of Ukraine.

Putin's henchman does not want to admit that Ukrainian UAVs were able to fly 1,400 km and successfully attack refineries in Russia.

That is why he decided to look for the “culprits” among other countries — Mardan baselessly blamed Kazakhstan for everything.

Against this background, he called on the Kremlin to “clean up” Astana and beyond:

The Orsk oil refinery was attacked by drones. The distance from the Ukrainian border to Orsk is 1,400 kilometers. It is absolutely obvious that the drones were launched from the territory of Kazakhstan. Hence the question. Isn’t it time to conduct a raid on the territory of “independent” Kazakhstan in order to eliminate threats to Russia’s national security. It is best to immediately conduct a sweep in Astana, — said the Russian propagandist.

Photo: screenshot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to this call in any way.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kallas explained why Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukraine
Putin is ashamed of his defeats at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia responds harshly to Merkel regarding the reason for Putin's invasion of Ukraine
Tsahkhna outraged by Merkel's new statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will not happen." Orban cynically accused Zelensky of blackmail
Orban continues to lie to Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?