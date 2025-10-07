A close aide of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and a well-known Kremlin propagandist, Sergei Mardan, demanded the Russian Federation's invasion of Kazakhstan because, he said, it seemed to him that Astana was helping Ukraine in waging war against Russia.

Kazakhstan is again at risk

As it turned out, Serhiy Mardan is so impressed by the long-range capabilities of Ukrainian drones that he simply cannot believe that they are launched from the territory of Ukraine.

Putin's henchman does not want to admit that Ukrainian UAVs were able to fly 1,400 km and successfully attack refineries in Russia.

That is why he decided to look for the “culprits” among other countries — Mardan baselessly blamed Kazakhstan for everything.

Against this background, he called on the Kremlin to “clean up” Astana and beyond:

The Orsk oil refinery was attacked by drones. The distance from the Ukrainian border to Orsk is 1,400 kilometers. It is absolutely obvious that the drones were launched from the territory of Kazakhstan. Hence the question. Isn’t it time to conduct a raid on the territory of “independent” Kazakhstan in order to eliminate threats to Russia’s national security. It is best to immediately conduct a sweep in Astana, — said the Russian propagandist. Share

Photo: screenshot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to this call in any way.