Estonia responds harshly to Merkel regarding the reason for Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who linked Poland's and the Baltic states' resistance to direct contacts with dictator Vladimir Putin to his decision to invade Ukraine in 2022.

Tsahkhna outraged by Merkel's new statements

According to the Estonian diplomat, shifting responsibility to Poland or the Baltic countries for Russia's aggression against Ukraine is "not only inappropriate, but also simply wrong."

He pointed out that the real reason lies in Putin's unwillingness to accept the collapse of the USSR.

Another reason is the appeasement of the West in the past, which ignored clear warning signs.

In our region, the true nature of Russia was recognized quite early,” Margus Tsahkna emphasized. Share

He also criticized the international community for ignoring the threat even after Putin publicly voiced his anti-Western views and nostalgia for the USSR in his 2007 Munich speech.

The Estonian Foreign Minister recalled that neither the war in Georgia in 2008 nor the annexation of Crimea in 2014 caused a worthy reaction from the world.