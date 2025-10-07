Orban staged a public showdown with Merz over Ukraine
Orban staged a public showdown with Merz over Ukraine

Orban continues to promote Kremlin narratives
Source:  DW

German leader Friedrich Merz has openly admitted that a conflict erupted between him and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last week, sparked by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Merz expresses reluctance to engage in talks with Putin, citing the worsening situation in Ukraine following discussions with the Russian leader.
  • Tensions between Orban and European leaders reach a peak as Merz confronts Orban for disrupting crucial discussions during an informal EU summit in Denmark.

Orban continues to promote Kremlin narratives

According to Merz, the pro-Russian politician cynically accuses European leaders of being unwilling to negotiate with the Kremlin.

He accused us of not wanting to negotiate.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

The German leader did not remain silent: he recalled that last year, when Hungary held the presidency of the EU Council, Orban traveled to Kyiv and then to Moscow to see Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

And Putin's response was to bomb a children's hospital in Kyiv. And that's not the path I want to take," Merz emphasized.

Journalists asked the German Chancellor if he had thought about calling Putin. The German leader answered in the affirmative:

I, of course, think about it. I just see that now any attempt to talk to him ends in even harsher attacks on Ukraine.

It is worth noting that during the informal summit of EU leaders in Denmark, Merz harshly criticized Orban for disrupting important discussions.

