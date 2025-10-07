Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones — 88 targets neutralized

During the night of October 6-7, the Russian army carried out an attack with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 152 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 88 enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Work Report

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 p.m. on October 6.

This time, enemy drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

Two missiles and 52 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!