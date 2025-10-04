Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr and Aeroflot have signed an agreement to transfer the last eight Boeing aircraft. These aircraft will be used as spare parts donors to maintain the technical condition and continue the operation of the aircraft in the carrier's fleet.

Russian civil aviation is on the verge of destruction

Under the contract, six Boeing 737-800BCFs and two Boeing 747-400s will be transferred for financial leasing to Aeroflot's subsidiaries — Pobeda and Rossiya airlines.

The deal is worth approximately $130 million and will be financed from the Russian Federation's National Welfare Fund.

As of early 2022, Russia had approximately 1,500–1,800 Western-made civilian aircraft in operation. Today, this number has decreased significantly.

International sanctions have blocked Russia's access to foreign aircraft and spare parts. Russian air carriers are forced to ground aircraft or purchase spare parts through "gray" unofficial schemes without guarantees of quality and safety. Another option that makes it possible to "patch up" equipment in the short term is to dismantle serviceable airliners. Share

The contract between Volga-Dnepr and Aeroflot airlines is the first case in the Russian aviation market when a passenger airline receives cargo planes solely for the purpose of dismantling them into components.