"I'm almost done." Trump close to giving Ukraine Tomahawk

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has made a decision to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The US president has also set clear conditions for this to eventually happen.

Ukraine may still receive Tomahawk

Donald Trump made a statement on this matter to reporters at the White House on October 6, from where the video broadcast was conducted.

The American leader made it clear that before making a final decision, he would like to know exactly what Ukraine will use these missiles for and what Russian targets they will target.

Yes, I've almost made up my mind, come to think of it. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the White House chief, he will "ask questions" and does not want to "see escalation."

What is important to understand is that recently it was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who asked Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with the Tomahawk.

The latter promised to carefully consider the issue. Later, Western media outlets began to claim that the US president was unlikely to make a positive decision on this issue.