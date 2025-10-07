Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has baselessly claimed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is using "moral blackmail tactics" against him. Furthermore, he added that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU."
Points of attention
- Orban's rhetoric serves Putin's interests by sowing discord and spreading lies about Ukraine, further complicating diplomatic relations in the region.
- By resorting to baseless accusations and misinformation, Orban seeks to justify Hungary's lack of solidarity with Ukraine and erode international support for the country's EU aspirations.
Orban continues to lie to Zelensky
The pro-Russian politician began to lie that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they say, "wants to decide what is best for Hungarians."
Putin's henchman also began to claim that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU."
Orban once again drew attention to the fact that the decision to join the EU is made unanimously by the member states.
The Hungarian leader also once again recalled the "referendum" on supporting Ukraine's accession to the European Union, in which 95% of those who voted voted "against."
