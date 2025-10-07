"This will not happen." Orban cynically accused Zelensky of blackmail
Orban continues to lie to Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has baselessly claimed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is using "moral blackmail tactics" against him. Furthermore, he added that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU."

Points of attention

  • Orban's rhetoric serves Putin's interests by sowing discord and spreading lies about Ukraine, further complicating diplomatic relations in the region.
  • By resorting to baseless accusations and misinformation, Orban seeks to justify Hungary's lack of solidarity with Ukraine and erode international support for the country's EU aspirations.

Orban continues to lie to Zelensky

The pro-Russian politician began to lie that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they say, "wants to decide what is best for Hungarians."

He is once again using his usual tactic of moral blackmail to force countries to support his military actions.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Putin's henchman also began to claim that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU."

Orban once again drew attention to the fact that the decision to join the EU is made unanimously by the member states.

No country has ever joined the European Union through blackmail — and it won't happen this time either, he said.

The Hungarian leader also once again recalled the "referendum" on supporting Ukraine's accession to the European Union, in which 95% of those who voted voted "against."

"If you want to change that, the media campaign you are waging against Hungary is probably not the best way to win friends," Orbán added.

