US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker says the time has not yet come for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to decide to enter into peace talks. The diplomat believes it will happen sooner or later.
Points of attention
- Whitaker's observations on Putin's response to various situations, such as the Ukraine-Tomahawk missiles issue and the French fleet incident, provide insights into Russia's strategic dynamics.
- The diplomatic exchanges between the US and Russia, as highlighted by Whitaker, reveal the complexities of bilateral relations and the ongoing power struggles.
Whitaker spoke about Putin and his intentions
According to the American diplomat, the key problem of the Russian dictator is quite paradoxical — he is very weak, but he has no right to show it.
Whitaker admitted that the US and the world wanted an immediate end to the war and believed that one call from Trump to Putin would stop the bloodshed, writes LSM/
Whitaker pointed out that the Russian dictator showed weakness when he was afraid to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.
In addition, the Kremlin's reaction to the detention of a "shadow fleet" vessel by the French fleet was panicky.
