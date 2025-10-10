"He is very weak." US Ambassador Whitaker explained Putin's logic

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker says the time has not yet come for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to decide to enter into peace talks. The diplomat believes it will happen sooner or later.

Whitaker spoke about Putin and his intentions

According to the American diplomat, the key problem of the Russian dictator is quite paradoxical — he is very weak, but he has no right to show it.

Whitaker admitted that the US and the world wanted an immediate end to the war and believed that one call from Trump to Putin would stop the bloodshed, writes LSM/

But in this case, Vladimir Putin has obviously decided to be adamant, and we will have to continue to increase the pressure. And that is exactly what is happening now, the US ambassador to NATO stressed.

Whitaker pointed out that the Russian dictator showed weakness when he was afraid to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

In addition, the Kremlin's reaction to the detention of a "shadow fleet" vessel by the French fleet was panicky.