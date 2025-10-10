G7 ambassadors convene for emergency meeting over situation in Ukraine
G7 ambassadors convene for emergency meeting over situation in Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

G7 ambassadors have called an urgent meeting with Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and energy sector representatives to discuss assistance amid Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders recently launched a massive attack on Ukrainian territory using air attack weapons, highlighting the critical need for international support and action.
  • The statements from Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasize the urgency for tangible actions, such as air defense supplies and sanctions, from the US, Europe, the G7, and the G20 to address the situation in Ukraine.

According to official data, in addition to Svitlana Grinchuk, representatives of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, and Energoatom participated in the negotiations.

This time, their focus was on Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure.

The Group of Seven also discussed supporting official Kyiv in countering further attacks and addressing the most urgent needs.

What is important to understand is that during the night of October 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine.

To do this, they used 497 air attack weapons (32 missiles and 465 UAVs of various types).

Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 405 drones and 19 missiles were neutralized.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement on this matter:

We need not empty words, but decisive actions - from the US, Europe, the G7 - in implementing air defense supplies, in sanctions. We are counting on a reaction to this cruelty from the G20, all those who talk about peace in their speeches, but refrain from taking real steps.

